Tributes paid to Cork-born London councillor who died suddenly aged 40

John Pierce, originally from Glanworth in Co Cork, represented Bethnal Green's Weavers Ward in Tower Hamlets since 2014.
Tributes paid to Cork-born London councillor who died suddenly aged 40

John Pierce (right), originally from Glanworth in Co Cork, represented Bethnal Green's Weavers Ward in Tower Hamlets since 2014. Picture: Weavers Ward Labour Branch

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 21:06
Greg Murphy

Tributes have been paid to an east-London Labour councillor who has died suddenly at the age of 40.

John Pierce, originally from Glanworth in Co Cork, represented Bethnal Green's Weavers Ward in Tower Hamlets borough since 2014.

The local Labour branch paid tribute to Mr Pierce saying he loved the area and "always had a smile and a kind word, and he touched many lives."

According to the East London Advertiser, he campaigned on housing and community issues, while also chairing the authority's strategic planning committee.

He also worked for the National Housing Federation.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, told local press that Mr Piercee was "committed to serving the people."

"John was a genuinely committed person who fought for people who lacked power themselves who needed decent lives."

"He lived here many years and was a great part of our community.

"I am utterly shocked by his death. We are all reeling from this news which has come out of the blue."

Mr Pierce is survived by his parents Seanie and Margaret, son Ralphie, sister Lisa and brother Barry.

Read More

Portrait of Irish writer Edna O’Brien unveiled in London

More in this section

Sillhouette of a sad and problematic young man sitting next to a window light source. Mental health concept 'He said getting into prison would save his life': Homeless people reoffending to get off streets
The stand at Limerick Racecourse 26/12/2019 Limerick vaccination centre to close for horse racing meeting
Cork residents stage protest after being kept awake by yet another party  Cork residents stage protest after being kept awake by yet another party 
Tributes paid to Cork-born London councillor who died suddenly aged 40

Portrait of Irish writer Edna O’Brien unveiled in London

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 35
  • 40
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices