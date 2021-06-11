Tributes paid to Cork-born London councillor who died suddenly aged 40

Tributes have been paid to an east-London Labour councillor who has died suddenly at the age of 40.

John Pierce, originally from Glanworth in Co Cork, represented Bethnal Green's Weavers Ward in Tower Hamlets borough since 2014.

The local Labour branch paid tribute to Mr Pierce saying he loved the area and "always had a smile and a kind word, and he touched many lives."

We are heartbroken that our friend, comrade and councillor John Pierce has died suddenly.



John loved this ward very much and has served it with dedication since 2014. He always had a smile and a kind word, and he touched many lives. pic.twitter.com/2ejO1yHu07 — Weavers Ward Labour Branch (@weaverslabour) June 11, 2021

According to the East London Advertiser, he campaigned on housing and community issues, while also chairing the authority's strategic planning committee.

He also worked for the National Housing Federation.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, told local press that Mr Piercee was "committed to serving the people."

"John was a genuinely committed person who fought for people who lacked power themselves who needed decent lives."

"He lived here many years and was a great part of our community.

"I am utterly shocked by his death. We are all reeling from this news which has come out of the blue."

London Labour is saddened to hear of the death of the much-loved Labour Cllr, John Pierce.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. https://t.co/rNYYbd3tKu — London Labour (@LondonLabour) June 11, 2021

Mr Pierce is survived by his parents Seanie and Margaret, son Ralphie, sister Lisa and brother Barry.