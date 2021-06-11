'He said getting into prison would save his life': Homeless people reoffending to get off streets

There is a rise in the number of homeless people committing small crimes in order to go into prison so they will have a roof over their head.

When faced with no hope of gaining any form of permanent accommodation, many people who had committed a crime in the past have decided to reoffend as they felt it would be safer to go back to prison.

Caitriona Twomey from Penny Dinners says it is something that has been happening more and more over the past two or three years.

While in prison, some people feel that they will have better access to services that will help them going forward such as mental health services.

There is a feeling that when the time comes for them to be released that they will be in a better position to move on from homelessness.

However, this often is not the case.

"You've gone from an enclosed prison, where you would have had your roof and your food, out onto the street then," said Ms Twomey.

"You're knocking on doors at the start and sometimes those doors just don't open and you slip through the net and that person is just left to walk the streets."

She said she had met a young man who told her he felt that if he stayed on the streets any longer he would be "so demented" that he might do something bad and he didn't want to.

The man felt that if he did "something small" and went to prison it would save his life. He went on to do just that.

"That is the reality of it because you must remember that it's not just homelessness and rough sleeping and things like that. When you are in that situation your mental health suffers greatly," Ms Twomey told Cork Today on C103.

Lockdown had a detrimental impact on services which left some homeless people without the mental health support they required.

Walk-in services ceased and things were done by appointments which was a barrier for people experiencing homelessness.

"For the majority of people, they really want not to be where they are. They are there the next day and the next day and then the next week, the next month.

"How can you survive that long in that space and frame of mind? It is very, very difficult and it is something we have to address very quickly," Ms Twomey said.

The number of deaths among homeless people is a sign of how dangerous it is to live on the streets, she said.

Ms Twomey has called on the Government to rethink the structure of the mental health system because she does not think it is working as it is under-resourced and there are not enough services to meet demand.