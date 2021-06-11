Man charged after gardaí seize over €21,000 worth of cannabis in Cork 

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man after the seizure of suspected cannabis worth over €21,000.

A search of a house in the Carrignavar area of Co Cork uncovered five tents in the premises that contained €16,800 of suspected cannabis plants.

In addition, gardaí uncovered €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in the home.

The search took place as part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork.

A number of units took part in the search including gardaí from the Mayfield District Drugs Unit with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

Detective gardaí from Mayfield Garda Station and gardaí from Watercourse Road Garda Station also took part in the search operation.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.