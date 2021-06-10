Tributes paid to popular Cork priest who died following short illness

The death has been announced of Fr George O’Mahony, the long-serving and popular parish priest of Ballincollig in Cork.

Fr George died this afternoon following a short illness.

He served as parish priest of Ballincollig parish since 2003.

Fr George, who grew up in Drimoleague, and who was ordained on June 19, 1971, was due to celebrate the golden jubilee of his Ordination to the priesthood this year.

He previously served as parish priest of Knocknaheeny from 1996 to 2003 and before that as curate in Douglas, Farranree, Ballydehob and Ardfield after he began his priestly ministry on temporary mission in Southwark.

In accordance with current government guidance, Fr George’s funeral will take place privately.