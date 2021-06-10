Gardaí investigating after body of man found at Corbally Baths in Limerick 

Gardaí said foul play was not suspected at this time, and that their investigations are ongoing
The body was located during a missing persons search. File Picture

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 15:38
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Limerick have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's body in the town of Corbally on Wednesday afternoon. 

As part of a missing persons search, officers located the body in the water at the Corbally Baths at around 1pm yesterday. 

The deceased, who has not yet been identified, has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick (UHL). 

It is understood a post mortem on the body will be carried out by State Pathologist at UHL within the next 24 hours. 

Gardaí said foul play was not suspected at this time, and that their investigations are ongoing.

