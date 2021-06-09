'She brought joy to her parents': Tributes to baby killed by dog ahead of her Clashmore funeral

Three-month-old baby Mia, who was killed by a dog at her home in Co Waterford, was always laughing and smiling, a relative has said ahead of the funeral later today.

Mia O'Connell's grand-aunt, Diane, said that the child had brought great joy to her parents in her short time with them.

Born in late February to parents Rhys O’Connell and Ella Wood, Mia was the couple's first child.

Diane said that words cannot describe the heartbreak Mia's death has brought Rhys, Ella, and the rest of the family.

The couple had gotten engaged last New Year's Eve and they were excited for their future as a family of three.

They had been looking forward to all of the firsts that all new parents enjoy - first words, first time sitting up. Diane said it is devastating to have that future torn away from them so devastatingly.

On behalf of the couple and the wider family, Diane expressed their thanks and gratitude to the paramedics and the rapid response team who did all they could for little Mia.

Speaking on Déise Today on WLR FM, Diane said: "Everybody has been so good all over the country with all of their prayers and their thoughts. From me and all the family, we just want to say thank you."

Mia will be laid to rest later today after she was fatally attacked by a dog in her home in the small village of Clashmore.

The three-month-old was in a bed in the terraced house when the dog went upstairs at around 2am and attacked her.

Emergency services treated Mia's injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she was pronounced dead.

The post-mortem on the infant was administered by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem will not be released for operational reasons.

It is understood the animal involved in the incident has now been destroyed.

The family has appealed for its privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.