Swimming in the sea 'a great leveller' for COWS of East Cork 

Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers have  embraced the sheltered parts of Cork Harbour after Cobh triathlon enthusiasts found the local waters irresistible
Swimming in the sea 'a great leveller' for COWS of East Cork 

Diane Beckingham, a member of the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers (COWS). Picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 20:30
Pádraig Hoare

There is no need to fear the vast wonders of the seas and the oceans, as long as you always respect its power. 

That is the prevailing message from rescue organisations and social club members alike, as Cork begins to catch up on months of curtailed activities involving the open water.

Some of the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers (COWS) in the East Cork sea. Picture: Denis Minihane
Some of the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers (COWS) in the East Cork sea. Picture: Denis Minihane

Groups such as the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers (COWS) in East Cork have embraced the sheltered parts of the harbour to swim for hours on end, having started when Cobh triathlon enthusiasts found the local waters irresistible, especially when doing so alongside friends.

With safety firmly in mind, COWS members stay close to shore as they loop the harbour or swim across the bay in summertime. 

Member Deirdre Hilliard said: "Swimming in the sea is a great leveller, feeling at one with the world, realising the importance of biodiversity, and that we share the planet with every creature. The feeling is indescribable, really. 

"We swim where it is sheltered from extreme weather, because safety is paramount. Having a buoyancy aid attached, for example, gives peace of mind as you swim, as well as the confidence to do it."

Sonya Palmer holding a tee-shirt for COWS as some of the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers  returned from their swim. Picture: Denis Minihane
Sonya Palmer holding a tee-shirt for COWS as some of the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers  returned from their swim. Picture: Denis Minihane

The newfound appreciation for enjoying the world around us has grown during Covid-19, with open-water activities, already enjoying a rise in popularity in recent years, exploding over recent weeks as people begin to enjoy life after gruelling lockdowns.

RNLI callouts

That in itself brings challenges, according to Crosshaven and Kinsale RNLI. 

Kinsale RNLI responded to four calls over the weekend alone, while Crosshaven has seen callouts grow again this year after a relatively quiet 2020.

Kinsale RNLI volunteer Jonathan Connor, lifeboat helm on all four callouts, said: "We expected the sunny weather and easing of restrictions to bring more people to the Kinsale area, but we were quite surprised to be called out four times in such a short period."

Crosshaven RNLI's Jon Mathers said the open water was a wonderful way to enjoy yourself, whether it be kayaking, sailing, swimming, or fishing – but it had to be respected.

"The open water is to be enjoyed, but it can bite, and when it does, it bites hard. The sea can be an unforgiving place because when things go wrong, it can happen very quickly. Having things like VHF radio, personal locator beacons, or radio broadcast can make all the difference.

"We're always there when you need us, and we're never judgemental. But we do want you to take care."

Read More

'It's the most exhilarating feeling': Cork's sea swimmers celebrate World Ocean Day

More in this section

An Garda suíocháin' – 'Chatting bench' for gardaí and public launched in Tipperary An Garda suíocháin' – 'Chatting bench' for gardaí and public launched in Tipperary
Charity CEO resigns amid financial audit  Charity CEO resigns amid financial audit 
Economy to re-open 'one step at a time' - Taoiseach Economy to re-open 'one step at a time' - Taoiseach
Swimming in the sea 'a great leveller' for COWS of East Cork 

Ballycotton lifeboat rescues stricken fishing boat

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices