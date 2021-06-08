Swimming in the sea 'a great leveller' for COWS of East Cork 

There is no need to fear the vast wonders of the seas and the oceans, as long as you always respect its power.

That is the prevailing message from rescue organisations and social club members alike, as Cork begins to catch up on months of curtailed activities involving the open water.

Some of the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers (COWS) in the East Cork sea. Picture: Denis Minihane

Groups such as the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers (COWS) in East Cork have embraced the sheltered parts of the harbour to swim for hours on end, having started when Cobh triathlon enthusiasts found the local waters irresistible, especially when doing so alongside friends.

With safety firmly in mind, COWS members stay close to shore as they loop the harbour or swim across the bay in summertime.

Member Deirdre Hilliard said: "Swimming in the sea is a great leveller, feeling at one with the world, realising the importance of biodiversity, and that we share the planet with every creature. The feeling is indescribable, really.

"We swim where it is sheltered from extreme weather, because safety is paramount. Having a buoyancy aid attached, for example, gives peace of mind as you swim, as well as the confidence to do it."

Sonya Palmer holding a tee-shirt for COWS as some of the Cuskinny Open Water Swimmers returned from their swim. Picture: Denis Minihane

The newfound appreciation for enjoying the world around us has grown during Covid-19, with open-water activities, already enjoying a rise in popularity in recent years, exploding over recent weeks as people begin to enjoy life after gruelling lockdowns.

RNLI callouts

That in itself brings challenges, according to Crosshaven and Kinsale RNLI.

Kinsale RNLI responded to four calls over the weekend alone, while Crosshaven has seen callouts grow again this year after a relatively quiet 2020.

Kinsale RNLI volunteer Jonathan Connor, lifeboat helm on all four callouts, said: "We expected the sunny weather and easing of restrictions to bring more people to the Kinsale area, but we were quite surprised to be called out four times in such a short period."

Crosshaven RNLI's Jon Mathers said the open water was a wonderful way to enjoy yourself, whether it be kayaking, sailing, swimming, or fishing – but it had to be respected.

"The open water is to be enjoyed, but it can bite, and when it does, it bites hard. The sea can be an unforgiving place because when things go wrong, it can happen very quickly. Having things like VHF radio, personal locator beacons, or radio broadcast can make all the difference.

"We're always there when you need us, and we're never judgemental. But we do want you to take care."