Cork food outlets closed after inspectors discover evidence of rodents

Inspectors have served three businesses with food order closure orders after discovering evidence of mouse droppings and rodent infestations in food preparation areas.

HSE inspectors also found the bodies of mice under freezers in the food preparation areas of a Cork catering company.

In a report issued today, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) brought closure orders against the following:

KC Catering at ABP Food Group, Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co Cork

Your Stop NR Farranree, 6 Popam's Road, Farranree, Co Cork

Kens Oriental Restaurant, 1st Floor, Quintins Way, Pearse Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Inspectors of KC Catering in Bandon discovered rodent bodies under freezers near the kitchen and food preparation areas while rodent droppings were reported in several locations including inside food containers, on low shelves, and near food preparation equipment.

At Your Stop NR retailer in Farranree, more evidence of rodent droppings was discovered in the dry goods store along with evidence rodents were tampering with products and packaging.

The closure orders issued to the Cork retailer in Farranree and the catering company in Bandon were as a result of breaches of the FSAI Act, 1998.

In Tipperary, Kens Oriental was closed after breaches of the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

Inspectors found the premises were not "maintained in a clean and hygienic condition" after water was discovered pooling in areas and that part of the flooring was missing or damaged.

Speaking about the latest food closure orders, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said inspectors are regularly finding evidence of rodent infestations and inadequate food hygiene standards.

"The food inspectors continue to find unacceptable levels of non-compliance with food safety legislation in some food businesses.

It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises protected against pests and kept clean.

"However, time after time inspectors are finding regular incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety management," said Dr Byrne.

Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and we will investigate,” she added.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a closure order is served where inspectors have found there is an immediate danger to public health.

Closure Orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities.