Gardaí appeal for information on missing Limerick teenager

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
Shane Mc Shera, 19, is missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick since Wednesday, June 2.
He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with dark brown hair. He is of medium build and has brown eyes.
When he was last seen, Shane was cycling a bicycle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.