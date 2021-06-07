Gardaí appeal for information on missing Limerick teenager

Have you seen Shane Mc Shera?
Shane Mc Shera is missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick since Wednesday, June 2. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 17:53

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

Shane Mc Shera, 19, is missing from the Newham Street area of Limerick since Wednesday, June 2.

He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall with dark brown hair. He is of medium build and has brown eyes. 

When he was last seen, Shane was cycling a bicycle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

