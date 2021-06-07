Up to 200 guests evacuated after fire at Killarney hotel

A family-owned hotel in the centre of Killarney has been extensively damaged after a fire broke out early this morning.
The Eviston House Hotel at New Street was evacuated shortly after 6am when the blaze started. It is understood that some 200 guests were resident in the hotel at the time. Emergency services were quickly on the scene and they and staff helped to evacuate residents.
Units from Killarney, Killorglin, as well as Castleisland and Tralee were brought in to tackle the blaze and nearby buildings escaped damage.
The fire was brought under control and fire personnel are monitoring the situation in New Street, one of Killarney's principal streets.
Initial speculation was that the fire may have started in the kitchen, but fire crews said they will be unable to pinpoint the cause of the blaze until they carry out a complete investigation.
The fire is a major blow for the hotel on what was a busy bank holiday weekend for Killarney, as the lifting of Covid restrictions saw the hospitality sector open up and welcome back visitors.