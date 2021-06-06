Martin: One advisor says ‘look, try and contain that inner Turners Cross in you'

Micheál Martin said that despite preparing for pandemics when he was Minister of Health more than 17 years ago, he didn’t realise this pandemic would be so “prolonged”.

And of his time between 2000 and 2004 as health minister, he described it as “Helter Skelter”, saying there were always “grenades going off".

And in an hour-long interview on Cork’s C103 tonight, for John Green’s Where the Road Takes Me, he said former taoiseach Brian Cowen actually warned him more than a year ago that housing would be “the issue” of the day.

Mr Martin also said his advisors say his opponents are very good at winding him up.

Asked if he met Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald away from Leinster House, would things be cordial, he said yes, and revealed they'd met a few times at Croke Park to see matches.

But on how he deals with opponents when he meets them, he added: “It depends on your mood.

“Some days, you mightn't be in the best of moods.

“Some of my advisors say to me ‘they know how to spark you, they know how to get you going’.

“One advisor keeps on saying ‘look, try and contain that inner Turners Cross in you.”

On becoming Taoiseach, he said: “It is a great honor.

“I didn't realise we'd be hitting into a prolonged pandemic.” And then he added: “Interesting, as health minister, we were preparing for pandemics.

“We were learning from (the World Health Organisation) but no one ever thought it would really come.

“And it has come, but you take what's in front of you.”

Helter Skelter

On being health minister he said: “Health was an extraordinary department there were grenades going off every day.

“And you needed your wits.

“It was Helter Skelter.”

And he added that while about to introduce the smoking ban in 2004, he went on a fact-finding mission to New York.

He laughed as he recalled: “I often joke that it was the first official pub crawl I'd say any Minister of Health ever went on.”

On his relationship with former Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Brian Cowen, he said: “It was a difficult time, but we never fell out.

Brian Cowen and Micheal Martin in 2005. File picture: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

“I met him before the last General Election, before Covid hit.

“And he was in really great form, correctly identified housing as the issue and the need for clarity and simplicity in relation to the housing issue.”

He also said he never “envisaged” being a TD and had actually wanted to be a history teacher.

Added to that, he said his mother “actually regretted” that he went into politics.

“She wanted me to get a proper job,” he said.

On Charlie Haughey, he said: “I got on well with him, I must say, even though at that time we didn't have much interaction with the party leader, as you would today.

“There was a lot of big thinking in him and then he had other challenges as well as we know.

But he was a very policy focused person in terms of he wanted to get things done on a whole range of fronts in terms of marine and technology and science and so on.