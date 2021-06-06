Four people rescued after boat drifts towards rocks in Waterford 

Four people were rescued from their broken-down fishing boat on Sunday as the vessel drifted towards rocks off the Waterford coast.

Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat launched Sunday afternoon to a report of a four-metre fishing vessel with four people on-board, which had lost its propeller and was drifting onto Falskirt Rock, three miles southwest of Dunmore East.

At 1.30pm the lifeboat launched at the request of the Irish Coast Guard to assist as the vessel was in danger of going onto rocks.

The fishing vessel with four people on board was located drifting only 50m from Falskirt Rock, according to the rescue team.

Just 12 minutes after launch the Trent Class Dunmore East RNLI lifeboat ‘Elizabeth and Ronald’ arrived on the scene to find the vessel with four people onboard, close to going aground.

The volunteer RNLI crew quickly got all four transferred to the lifeboat and took the vessel under tow back to the safety of Dunmore East harbour at 2:30 pm.

“Conditions were good today and thankfully all four were wearing life jackets, they did the right thing in calling for help early,” said Karen Harris, RNLI Deputy launch authority for the Dunmore East unit.

“The area around Falskirt Rock can be very dangerous, so a speedy response by our volunteer crew ensured a safe recovery of the four people.”

Ms Harris warned that anyone going out into the water should be wearing a life jacket, have a means of calling for help and ensure friends or family know when they are due back on land.

