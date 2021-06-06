Stunning photo captures humpback whale breaching off Cork coast

The Cork public weren’t the only ones enjoy the county’s coastline on the June Bank Holiday weekend.
A whale was spotted jumping in the West Cork sea this afternoon.
The breaching humpback was captured with this stunning photo off the coast near Courtmacsherry.
The picture was taken on Sunday by Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan.
It was captured during a whale watching trip with Atlantic Whale & Wildlife Tours with the Seven Heads in the background.
Yes!#courtmacsherry #cork #humpback pic.twitter.com/YUCc7WCFnP— Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) June 6, 2021
The humpback was one of three spotted in the area on Sunday, with a fin whale and a minke whale also being spotted.
A variety of whales are often seen off the Cork coast in the summer, with minkes arriving as early as April.