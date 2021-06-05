Residents warn Cork County Board over concert plans

Residents living near Cork’s Pairc Uí Chaoimh have fired a warning shot across the bows of the GAA ahead of a crucial decision which could open the way for a contentious stadium redevelopment project.

The Ballintemple Area Residents’ Association (BARA) said the Cork County Board should not take for granted the support of local residents for any major concerts the association may be planning at the stadium next year.

It says it has reliable information that plans are being discussed for up to seven major concerts at the venue next year - gigs which could attract up to 280,000 people to the area and generate a windfall for the GAA.

But BARA said their support for such events is not guaranteed.

The veiled threat comes against the backdrop of efforts by the county board to secure permission from Cork City Council to lodge a planning application for a range of developments to and around the stadium less than four years on from its €90m revamp.

A BARA spokesman said: “Turning a public green area near a greenway and the hugely popular Marina and Atlantic Pond into car and bus parking for these business ventures would be a negative move for the people of Cork". Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The most contentious proposal is to develop a car park on an area of publicly-owned land at the Blackrock end of the stadium, beside the Atlantic Pond.

Because this land is council-owned, the city council must issue written approval to the GAA before planning can be sought.

The council is still considering the GAA’s request for that licence, made on its behalf by developer Michael O’Flynn. The issue is set to be discussed by councillors next week.

BARA said they support Páirc Uí Chaoimh's plans to expand and thrive but not at the expense of Marina Park, which is being developed by the city around the stadium at a cost of €20m.

“Turning a public green area near a greenway and the hugely popular Marina and Atlantic Pond into car and bus parking for these business ventures would be a negative move for the people of Cork who have enjoyed this area so much, particularly over the past 15 months of Covid restrictions," a spokesman said.

"Access to this proposed car park on a green area would see traffic, including buses, travelling across public pathways.

“There are many brownfield sites in the docklands that could be used for parking on big event days.

“Big games and concerts generate millions of euro, which is great, but Páirc Uí Chaoimh needs to remember that these events cause significant disruption to residents who want our views taken into account to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome for both Marina Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”

The GAA also hopes to apply for planning for the internal re-organisation and re-development of the south stand to provide for, at ground level, a new GAA museum, exhibition and visitor centre, with a café, all accessible from the main public concourse connecting Marina Park to the west.

It wants to enhance areas of the second floor as a conference venue, and do work to facilitate an internal stadium tour route.

External works include the modification of the city end and Blackrock end stadium entrances and the installation of a new bike parking station at the junction of Monahan Road and Park Avenue.

Permission will also be sought to allow for the hosting of conference and events, hospitality and meetings, museum, exhibition centre uses and stadium tours.