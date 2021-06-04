Councils scramble to prepare for weekend crowds 

Sections of Cork’s city quays have been fenced off and extra bins are being installed as cities prepare for a bank holiday influx.

But Cork County Council has urged people to take personal responsibility for their own rubbish and said it has no plans to provide additional rubbish facilities at beauty spots.

“Where bins are full - or where there is no waste bin available - the consumer needs to understand their own personal responsibility, and that they should take their litter home,” the local authority said.

The Port of Cork fenced off sections of Kennedy Quay to prevent a repeat of the large gatherings which have become a feature in the area recently and warned motorists who park illegally on port-owned property that their vehicles could be clamped, and they will face a €120 release fee.

The city council confirmed last night that it has installed 30 new bins in recent days, and will add 50 more temporary bins in high-footfall areas this weekend, in addition to the existing 120 bins already in place.

The council’s director of operations, David Joyce, said extra cleansing staff and vehicles will be deployed, from 7am to 10pm, right across the weekend to implement an enhanced street-cleaning and bin-clearing regime.

Larger 240-ltr bins have been installed in some of the city’s parks and the council has also ordered 16 solar-powered compacting bins which will be piloted at 10 on-street sites and in six parks. They are due to be delivered and installed in about two weeks.

And new public toilet facilities are due to open on Saturday in the North Main St shopping centre.

With dry sunny weather forecast, crowds are expected to flock to the coast where Cork County Council plans to install 16 temporary portaloos over the coming days at some of the most-visited beaches, including at Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Church Bay, Fountainstown, Roberts Cove, at the Kilnagleary and Robert’s Bridge car parks, and at the People’s Park in Carrigaline, for 13 weeks until August.

In a statement, the council said the increased level of outdoor activity and takeaway consumption has given rise to increased littering.

"The consumer needs to understand that littering is an offence, and that there is no situation whereby disposal of litter in an indiscriminate manner is acceptable," it said.

It also said the cost of bin collection hits almost €250,000 per month over the summer months.

Meanwhile, Limerick City and County Council is providing public toilets on Merchant’s Quay, at Arthur’s Quay Park and at Robert Byrne Park on Clancy Strand, which will be open 24 hours and monitored regularly.

It's also providing 15 additional large volume bins at high-footfall areas.

"Limerick City and County Council is not planning on closing any area over fears of the gathering of large crowds over the weekend." it said.

"However, it will be closely monitoring the situation and will be in constant liaison with gardaí through the holiday period."