Gardaí seize almost €5,000 in drugs and arrest two men in Tipperary raid

Multiple units and gardaí from Clonmel and Carrick on Suir took part in the search.
Gardaí seize almost €5,000 in drugs and arrest two men in Tipperary raid

The arrests were made after a number of houses were searched this afternoon in Tipperary. File picture. 

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 16:00
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized almost €5,000 of suspected drugs after a series of house searches in Carrick on Suir with the use of sniffer dogs. 

The two men, both aged in their 30s are detained at Clonmel Garda Station in Tipperary under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This afternoon, gardaí from Carrick On Suir, with the assistance of uniform and detective Gardaí from Clonmel carried out searches at eight homes. 

Gardaí received assistance from the Southern Region Dog Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and uncovered €4,100 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis jellies.

Suspected cocaine estimated to be worth €650 was also seized in the course of the search along with two mobile phones and a weighing scales. 

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carrick On Suir area.

More in this section

Man dies climbing Mount Brandon in Co Kerry Man dies climbing Mount Brandon in Co Kerry
Cork hospitals ask people to keep A&E for emergencies as patient numbers grow Cork hospitals ask people to keep A&E for emergencies as patient numbers grow
LATEST: Holohan issues stern warning against mass gatherings in Limerick as Covid cases soar LATEST: Holohan issues stern warning against mass gatherings in Limerick as Covid cases soar
Gardaí seize almost €5,000 in drugs and arrest two men in Tipperary raid

Cork home up for raffle sale at just €23 a ticket

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices