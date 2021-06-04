Gardaí seize almost €5,000 in drugs and arrest two men in Tipperary raid

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized almost €5,000 of suspected drugs after a series of house searches in Carrick on Suir with the use of sniffer dogs.
The two men, both aged in their 30s are detained at Clonmel Garda Station in Tipperary under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
This afternoon, gardaí from Carrick On Suir, with the assistance of uniform and detective Gardaí from Clonmel carried out searches at eight homes.
Gardaí received assistance from the Southern Region Dog Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and uncovered €4,100 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis jellies.
Suspected cocaine estimated to be worth €650 was also seized in the course of the search along with two mobile phones and a weighing scales.
The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carrick On Suir area.