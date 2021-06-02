Crosshaven lifeboat in 2am rescue of broken-down boat

Lifeboat helmsman, Alan Venner, said it is important to have your vessel "in good order" and to make sure you have enough fuel before heading to sea. Picture: Jon Mathers/RNLI

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 15:40
Greg Murphy

The Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat came to the rescue of two people on a rigid inflatable boat - a rib - which had run out of fuel and ad no working lights or radio.

The call came in around 2.10am and the crew launched a short while later, rushing to the rescue of the broken down vessel.

Using a mobile number the crew were able to get the position of the stricken rib located between Myrtleville and Fountainstown off the Cork coast.

They found the boat with two people on board, one of which was "very cold".

Both were transferred to the lifeboat and the rib was towed back to Crosshaven.

Lifeboat helmsman, Alan Venner, said it is important to have your vessel "in good order" and to make sure you have enough fuel before heading to sea.

Family Notices