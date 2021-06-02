Limerick to get 13 'build-outs' at a fraction of the cost of the city's 'parklets'

A total of 13 'build-outs' are to be installed across Limerick city and county at a cost of €260,000 meaning each structure will cost less than a third of the 'parklet' developed on the city’s O’Connell Street last year.
Build-outs are similar to parklets, but smaller. The mini areas are seen as a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets, support local businesses and provide an inviting space for residents and passers-by to sit, relax, and interact.
They will set Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) back an average of €20,000 each though, as they are only in the process of being erected, there is currently no full breakdown of the costs.
Last year, LCCC came under fire after it was revealed that it had spent €121,876 on two parklets in the city.
Information released by LCCC following a Freedom Of Information (FOI) request from the Irish Examiner showed the parklet in Limerick installed on O'Connell St cost €78,501, while the Catherine St parklet cost €43,375.
The O'Connell St parklet is due to be removed in the near future as part of ongoing revitalisation plans for the city's main street.
Each build-out will cost, on average, less than a third than the previously built parklet on O’Connell Street, and half the cost of one built on Catherine Street.
As well as the 13 build-outs already granted permission a further six will also be supported by the council.
“The costs are being borne by Limerick City and County Council as part of a series of supports to help businesses as they re-open following lockdown restrictions,” a spokesperson said.
According to a previous statement from LCCC, these build-outs and locations are a result of the ongoing consultative process between businesses and the council.
Twelve of the 13 locations selected so far are located in the city, with one located in Adare.
A number of other measures will also be introduced as part of LCCC’s plans, including street closures and the installation of a canopy over Cruises Street.
It comes as LCCC aims to help businesses as they re-open following the easing of lockdown restrictions.