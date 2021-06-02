Limerick to get 13 'build-outs' at a fraction of the cost of the city's 'parklets'

A total of 13 'build-outs' are to be installed across Limerick city and county at a cost of €260,000 meaning each structure will cost less than a third of the 'parklet' developed on the city’s O’Connell Street last year.

Build-outs are similar to parklets, but smaller. The mini areas are seen as a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets, support local businesses and provide an inviting space for residents and passers-by to sit, relax, and interact.

They will set Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) back an average of €20,000 each though, as they are only in the process of being erected, there is currently no full breakdown of the costs.