East Cork beauty spot blighted by anti-social behaviour

One of East Cork's most beautiful amenities has been blighted by anti-social behaviour in recent days, with bonfires threatening wildlife and causing mayhem for local people.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating reports of trespassing on a premises in the Ardnahinch area of Shanagarry around 1am on Monday morning, but locals in the area say it is merely a symptom of a larger problem blighting the popular day-tripping spot.

Locals have described "marauding youths" coming into the area, starting bonfires around the beach, stealing gas canisters from local homes, wild camping, and leaving piles of litter behind.

Areas affected include protected sections of land that fall under the remit of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, which designates lands for their high value in relation to wildlife and ecology.

Fire services were called to attend at the weekend, while discarded tents were strewn around in the aftermath of an evening that left local people on edge.

In relation to the Ardnahinch incident in the early hours of Monday morning, a Garda spokesperson said: "Upon arrival at the scene, no persons were present in the area."

Investigations are ongoing, he added.

The remnants of anti-social behaviour can be seen around Ardnahinch and Ballynamona beaches, with gas canisters laying atop charred grass.

One local told the Irish Examiner that it was galling to see such scenes, considering the widespread national acclaim that the Clean Coast Ballynamona programme has received in recent years for its efforts in tidying up miles of East Cork coastline.

Local efforts to clean up the beach in the aftermath led to the stark realisation that had there been a strong wind at the time, the entire area could have been overwhelmed by fire.

The Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage said last year that a wildlife crime unit was being established within the NPWS.

A new recruitment panel for conservation rangers, separate from the crime unit, is also in train.

The department has not disclosed the numbers of staff for the crime unit.