'Everything is gone': Fundraiser for Cork family after fire destroys home

A Cork family has appealed for help following a 'horrifying' fire at their home last week.

Michelle Noonan’s home, where she lives with her 15-year-old son, was damaged in a fire in Glanworth last Wednesday.

Neighbours raised the alarm and fortunately no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Michelle’s daughter, Nicole, was the first person from the family on the scene, and she said it was “horrifying” to see the house on fire and not be able to do anything about it.

Nicole said initial reports suggest it was an electrical fault with a fuse box or a socket that caused the fire which started inside the front door of the house.

'Everything is gone'

“Everything is destroyed. The only thing we can take from it, really, is that nobody was hurt” Nicole told Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show.

“The fire brigade told us that if it was in the middle of the night and if somebody had been in the house they wouldn’t have come out of it.”

Nicole said that the house was "destroyed" from smoke, burning and water damage from the hoses.

“Everything is gone,” she added, saying the photos and memories in the house are all now lost.

Michelle and Nicole’s brother are currently living with Nicole’s nan.

Nicole said that the insurance wouldn’t cover everything which is why a fundraiser has been set up by people from Glanworth who contacted the family to ensure it was okay to do so.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help refurbish the house and Nicole said that “every donation means something”.

“Every little bit will help,” Nicole said.

Speaking about the fire brigade, she added that the family couldn’t thank them enough for their efforts. Nicole said they and the gardaí who attended the scene "were so good".