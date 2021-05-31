Cork hospital warns of delays after surge in A&E patients

Cork hospital warns of delays after surge in A&E patients

The Mercy University Hospital said it has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the ED.

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 16:25
Eoin English

A busy Cork city hospital has warned of delays in its emergency department (ED) after a surge in presentations.

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) said it has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the ED and that while the department remains open 24/7, it said patients will, regrettably, experience delays.

It blamed the delays on a combination of the continuing effects of the cyber attack and the high presentation volumes.

"Due to the surge in activity at the ED the hospital would suggest that members of the public needing less urgent treatment, avail where possible, of other care services," it has said in a statement this afternoon. 

"Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or SouthDoc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit Saint Mary's Health Campus and other urgent care units in the city."

It stressed however that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED are being cared for.

Cork hospital warns of delays after surge in A&E patients

CUH patient praises staff for saving his life after HSE cyberattack threatened treatment

