Gardaí investigating alleged sex assault on young woman at Cork beach

Gardai are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Allihies at the weekend.
It's understood the incident occurred after 11pm in the vicinity of the public toilets near the beach in the West Cork area.
A Garda spokesperson said Gardaí in Castletownbere are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
No arrests have been made at this time and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
It's understood the woman who was allegedly assaulted is in her late teens.
Supt Ronan Kennelly said gardaí are looking at all aspects of the incident.
"We are anxious to speak to anyone who was in Allihies on Friday night and into Saturday morning," he said.
"An incident room has been set up in Bantry and we are requesting any assistance from members of the public."