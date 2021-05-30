'Close call' after father and son’s (4) kayak capsizes in Cork Harbour

The double kayak capsized after being hit by the wake of a passing vessel throwing the pair into the water
'Close call' after father and son’s (4) kayak capsizes in Cork Harbour

The double kayak capsized after being hit by the wake of a passing vessel throwing the pair into the water

Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 17:57
Nicole Glennon

A father and his four-year-old son had a ‘close call’ after their kayak capsized in Cork Harbour earlier today.

The double kayak capsized after being hit by the wake of a passing vessel throwing the pair into the water.

Crosshaven RNLI volunteers were paged at 12:40pm where they found the father, son, and the rest of their family who had also been out kayaking, stranded on Spike Island.

Volunteers said the young boy was “very cold” after spending 20 to 30 minutes in the water and initially the crew was very concerned for his welfare.

The crew warmed the child up in the warm sunshine and continued to monitor him.

Eventually, the child was eating and drinking with no signs of distress and it was decided to transport the family and their kayaks back to their vehicle at Paddy’s point slipway.

The RNLI called the incident a “close call.” 

Read More

Paddle boarders urged to wear lifejackets after Blackrock rescue

More in this section

Garda Child suffering 'serious' injuries after being knocked down by car in Kerry
Watch: Cork protesters march in solidarity with oppressed Belarusians Watch: Cork protesters march in solidarity with oppressed Belarusians
Garda stock Gardaí investigating Ballincollig stabbing
Christmas celebration with champagne - group of friends drinking and toasting together

Check your numbers! Saturday's €2.4m winning lotto ticket sold in Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 28
  • 34
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices