'Close call' after father and son’s (4) kayak capsizes in Cork Harbour

A father and his four-year-old son had a ‘close call’ after their kayak capsized in Cork Harbour earlier today.
The double kayak capsized after being hit by the wake of a passing vessel throwing the pair into the water.
Crosshaven RNLI volunteers were paged at 12:40pm where they found the father, son, and the rest of their family who had also been out kayaking, stranded on Spike Island.
Volunteers said the young boy was “very cold” after spending 20 to 30 minutes in the water and initially the crew was very concerned for his welfare.
The crew warmed the child up in the warm sunshine and continued to monitor him.
Eventually, the child was eating and drinking with no signs of distress and it was decided to transport the family and their kayaks back to their vehicle at Paddy’s point slipway.
The RNLI called the incident a “close call.”