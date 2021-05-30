Check your numbers! Saturday's €2.4m winning lotto ticket sold in Cork

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw are 09, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46 and the bonus number is 26.
Check your numbers! Saturday's €2.4m winning lotto ticket sold in Cork

File photo: iStock

Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 11:16
Greg Murphy

A lucky Cork lotto player woke up almost €2.4m richer this morning after the National Lottery confirmed last night's winning ticket was sold on Leeside.

They are now encouraging anyone who bought a ticket in Cork for last nights draw to check their numbers as they could be the lucky winner of Saturday's jackpot worth €2,469,871.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw are 09, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46 and the bonus number is 26.

This is the second jackpot win in the space of a week with a winner in Athlone taking home €6.4m in last Saturday's draw.

A National Lottery spokesperson says this is the seventh millionaire they have made in 2021 so far.

They said: "Celebrations have only started to quieten down following last Saturday’s €6.4m win in Athlone, and now we have yet another newly minted millionaire in Co Cork to celebrate."

The National Lottery confirms it will reveal the location of the store which sold the winning ticket in the coming days.

More in this section

Watch: Cork protesters march in solidarity with oppressed Belarusians Watch: Cork protesters march in solidarity with oppressed Belarusians
Garda stock Gardaí investigating Ballincollig stabbing
Historic North Cork landmark to open to the public in 2022 Historic North Cork landmark to open to the public in 2022
Garda

Child suffering 'serious' injuries after being knocked down by car in Kerry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 28
  • 34
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices