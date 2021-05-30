Check your numbers! Saturday's €2.4m winning lotto ticket sold in Cork

A lucky Cork lotto player woke up almost €2.4m richer this morning after the National Lottery confirmed last night's winning ticket was sold on Leeside.
They are now encouraging anyone who bought a ticket in Cork for last nights draw to check their numbers as they could be the lucky winner of Saturday's jackpot worth €2,469,871.
The winning numbers for Saturday's draw are 09, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46 and the bonus number is 26.
This is the second jackpot win in the space of a week with a winner in Athlone taking home €6.4m in last Saturday's draw.
A National Lottery spokesperson says this is the seventh millionaire they have made in 2021 so far.
They said: "Celebrations have only started to quieten down following last Saturday’s €6.4m win in Athlone, and now we have yet another newly minted millionaire in Co Cork to celebrate."
The National Lottery confirms it will reveal the location of the store which sold the winning ticket in the coming days.