Watch: Cork protesters march in solidarity with oppressed Belarusians

A small protest took place in Cork city on Saturday to show solidarity with Belarusians living under the oppressive rule of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The lunchtime protest on Grand Parade was limited to 15 people because of ongoing Covid-19 public health restrictions.

The peaceful protest was organised to mark the one-year anniversary of the detention of Sergei Tikhanovskaya, who was jailed after announcing his intention to challenge the 66-year-old Belarusian President at election last year.

The 42-year-old remains in prison alongside other prominent opponents of Lukashenko.

His wife, Svetlana, who has strong Irish connections having spent several summers in Roscrea, Co Tipperary through the Chernobyl Children’s charity, remains in exile after she challenged Lukashenko in the August elections last year.

Lukashenko claimed to have secured 80% of the vote to see him returned for a sixth term despite allegations that the election was rigged.

The election result led to months of violent clashes on the streets of Minsk, more than 35,000 people being arrested, and claims of police brutality.

The protests in Cork, Dublin and around the world on Saturday come as the international focus returned to Belarus following the arrest of another Lukashenko opponent last weekend.

Opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested after a Ryanair passenger plane, destined for Lithuania, was forced to land in Belarus by Lukashenko, a move that has been branded an act of state terrorism or piracy.

Belarusian native, Daria, who has been living in Cork for the past two years, said the protest aimed to highlight the Lukashenko regime, which was jailing opponents and monitoring citizens.

“Today marks one year since the leader of the opposition was detained on May 29 last year. Since then, he has been in prison, no charges have been given and it is not clear why he is being detained,” Daria said.

“Since the election in August around 35,000 people have been detained,” she added.

Group gathered at the National Monument at Grand Parade, Cork on the day of the Global Picket in support of Belarus, and marking the one year anniversary of the arrest and detention of Sergei Tsikhanousky.

In her early 30s, Daria came to Ireland as she felt she did not have the opportunity to live freely in Belarus. She preferred not to give her surname out of fear of reprisals for her family back home.

Belarusians can face fines or jail for merely wearing red and white combinations of clothing, which signify opposition to Lukashenko, or for gathering in groups of more than three people.

“When I told my parents that I intended to go to a peaceful demonstration they begged me not to publish anything online.

"People are being watched and their social media monitored,” Daria said.

“People have to watch what they wear on a day to day basis because if you wear a combination of red and white in public you could be arrested and fined,” she added.

Simon Walsh, who also took part in Saturday’s protest, welcomed the announcement this week of EU sanctions and a ban on Belarusian airlines using EU air space and airports but said more action is needed.

Mr Walsh, who has worked with the Chernobyl Children charity and visited Belarus regularly since 1996, said the regime had always been brutal but had worsened since the 2020 election.

“It’s a very totalitarian regime and it has accelerated since the election. Everybody knows the election was a fraud but Lukashenko is clinging onto power at all costs,” he said.

The scale of arrests of Lukashenko opponents, he said, had led to new ‘correctional centres’ being built to ‘reprogramme’ citizens, akin to the camps used by the Chinese government to ‘re-educate’ the Uighur people.

“The EU sanctions are not nearly enough. They really need to hit Lukashenko where it hurts and that’s financially,” Mr Walsh said, adding that this could be achieved by freezing Lukashenko’s overseas assets as well as Belarus’s billion-dollar potassium export sector.

A protest against the Belarus Government today in Dublin. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

“For as long as Lukashenko stays in power, protests will continue in Belarus and around the world. At the end of the day, the west has to take a very strong stance and words are not enough,” Mr Walsh said, adding that the EU flight ban, while welcome, also meant that ordinary Belarusians could not travel and were suffering as a result.

A demonstration in solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus also took place on O’Connell Street in Dublin today.

On Friday, the European Commission presented a €3 billion aid plan to support "a future democratic Belarus" that could be activated if the country moves towards a "democratic transition".

The International Civil Aviation Organisation is launching an investigation into the diversion of the Ryanair flight.