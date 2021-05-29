Waterworks to replace ‘problematic’ pipes in Killavullen to start next week

Works to replace old water pipes and address “high levels” of water leaks and outages in the village of Killavullen on the River Blackwater will start next week, bringing some disruption to local traffic until the end of July.

Irish Water has confirmed that, in partnership with Cork County Council, works will commence to replace 720 metres of “problematic” water mains that have led to water leaks and unplanned water outages.

The works will involve laying new water mains and service connections and will begin next week, with a view to being completed by the end of July.

The Coffey Group has been contracted to carry out the works in the village, from the junction of Main Street, Chapel Street, Ross Street, along Ross Street, continuing out the Ballyhooly Road, past the new graveyard and going as far as the local storage reservoir.

'A more reliable water supply'

Steven Blennerhassett, who leads Irish Water’s regional leakage reduction programme, said some pipes have a high level of leakage as they get older and may be subject to frequent bursts.

“Replacing the old, damaged pipes will ensure a more reliable water supply. The new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages, which have been very high in the Killavullen area,” Mr Blennerhassett, said.

“These improvements to the water network will deliver savings in the operation and maintenance of the local network. They are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future,” he added.

Irish Water said areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact and disruption to commuters.

Traffic management plan

A traffic management plan will be put in place and local access will be maintained but motorists will be advised to take alternative routes for the duration of the works. Emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

The works may involve some short-term water shut-offs and homeowners and businesses will be given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned shut-offs.

“We will work with the local community in Killavullen to minimise disruption,” Mr Blennerhassett said.

The works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s €500m national leakage reduction programme, to reduce the high level of water leaks across the national infrastructure.

In 2018, the rate of leakage nationally was 46% and Irish Water is working to reduce that to 38% by the end of 2021.

The water authority is also carrying out major works on the River Blackwater to eliminate nine sewage outflows on the river.

Cork County Council has plans to develop a Blueway from Mallow downriver to Killavullen and eventually onto Fermoy.