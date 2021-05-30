Fever pitch as school raises funds for all-weather playing surface

Its location on the banks of the River Sullane makes Scoil Chúil Aodha/Barr d’Inse one of Cork’s most scenic educational settings.

It also means that wellingtons are sometimes more appropriate footwear than runners or football boots for pupils attempting to use the waterlogged playing field beside the Gaeltacht national school for sports and PE activities.

A resource room and classroom extension is currently being built at the school, which has seen pupil numbers rise to more than 80 in recent years, while what was traditionally a two-teacher school now employs eight staff. With the walls completed and work starting on the roof, the new building is expected to welcome its first pupils in September.

Alongside the €250,000 extension, which has been funded by the Department of Education, the school hopes to improve its outdoor facilities by adding a covered area and all-weather play space.

Fundraising target

Fundraising towards the sports and play area project, with a target of €10,000, is being led by the school parents’ association, supported by its board of management.

“Pupils have nowhere currently to play when it is wet so a much-needed covered area is being built, along with an all-weather play space,” said a school spokesperson.

“The school, along with the parents’ association, must fund the covered area and the all-weather play space through fundraising.”

When completed, the all-weather surface is also set to benefit members of the wider community, including local sports teams who will be able to use it for training purposes.

“The idea is that the public will be able to avail of these facilities,” said the spokesperson.

“Not only is it great for the school but it’s great for the community because it will be available to use outside of school hours.”

An iDonate page has been set up for the campaign, Spás Chun Spraoi, with raffle prizes including a two-night stay with meals for two at Kerry’s five-star Parknasilla Resort and Spa, and tickets costing €20 for a draw to be made on June 11.

See: https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/ScoilChuilAodhaSpasChunSpraoi