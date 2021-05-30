Heritage group fights to stop 250-year-old forge being demolished for housing

A heritage group in East Cork has launched a petition in the hope of preserving a 250-year-old forge which is on land which is earmarked for a proposed new housing development.
Carrigtwohill & District Historical Society (CDHS) is opposing plans for a housing project which has been lodged with Cork County Council at Anngrove, Carrigtwohill on the basis that it wants to see the forge preserved.
CDHS spokesman Ollie Sheehan said he and his group are concerned about the plans, which could impinge on Barrett’s Forge which has stood on the site at Terrysland, Carrigtwohill for 250 years.
“Carrigtwohill & District Historical Society want to help to save this beautiful building and in turn to prevent the destruction of another piece of our rich social and cultural heritage,” Mr Sheehan said.
“Carrigtwohill blacksmiths were the leading engineers of their day and in certain ways the forefathers of the engineers who now work next door like Stryker, Gillead, AbbVie and G.E. Healthcare We hope that Cork County Council will in their forthcoming County Development Plan categorise this building as listed, but in the meantime we need your help to prevent its destruction.”
He is urging people to sign the online petition Barrett’s Forge (carrigtwohillhistoricalsociety.com) An essay about the history of the forge can be found in the National Folklore Schools’ Collection of 1938.
The planning application is for a mixed development of 42 residential units which include four-bedroom homes, townhouses and apartments/duplex units.