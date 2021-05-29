Toy Show star Adam King gets fan mail and stellar gift from Joe Biden

Toy Show star Adam King has received fan mail and two flags that flew in space from US president Joe Biden.

Appearing on last night's Late Late Show, the final in the current season, the six-year-old Cork boy, along with his family, told Ryan Tubridy that Mr Biden wrote him a letter "because I was a really important person".

Adam said: “He said that he and his wife Jill gave me a virtual hug from the White House.

"He told me to work hard in school and if I do that then I will become a CapCom”.

The letter was hand-delivered to the King family by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

In the letter, Mr Biden tells Adam that his message of virtual hugs are "a wonderful symbol of hope and joy and have helped many people" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On St Patrick’s Day, your Taoiseach Micheál Martin told me about the great work you have been doing," Mr Biden wrote.

“Adam, you have already inspired the Irish people with your message of connection, I hope you continue to share love and virtual hugs around the world.

"We are rooting for you.”

The US president also sent Adam a US and an Irish flag, both have which have flown on space missions.

The Irish flag flew aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in May 2010, while the US flag was onboard the Orion Spacecraft in December 2014.