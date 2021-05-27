Former Debenhams workers in Tralee continue to protest stock removal

As trucks arrived to remove stock from a closed-down Debenhams store in Kerry last night, 32 people turned out to protest.

A four-hour standoff ensued outside the Tralee outlet, as the group blocked the access road preventing the trucks from leaving.

The peaceful protest comes one week after the majority of former Debenhams staff voted in favour of accepting the offer of a €3 million training fund.

A statement from the group at the time said their acceptance of the offer does not mean they view it as coming "anywhere near" honouring the redundancy that was signed off with Debenhams.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, who was among the group of protestors, criticised the fact the company hired by KPMG were allowed to enter the store to collect the stock while staff say they have not been allowed to go in to retrieve their personal belongings from their lockers.

She said money and keys are among the items left behind and that calls from the staff, their union and elected public representatives to allow them to retrieve their things have been ignored.

Ms Ferris said although the protestors last night knew there would only be one outcome in the situation, they chose to demonstrate to ensure they put up the best fight they could.

"They were not going to make it easy on KPMG and Debenhams, just as KPMG and Debenhams never made it easy for them."

She said it is their understanding that the remaining stock in the Tralee store was successfully removed.

Last night's protestors expressed hope that the work they have done over the past 400+ days will benefit workers in similar situations going forward.