Man hospitalised after suspected gas explosion in Co Kerry

The incident occurred shortly before 5.30pm this evening.
Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 19:41
Ryan O’Rourke

Emergency services are on the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Co Kerry.

Three units, from two separate fire services in Kerry, have been called to the scene of the incident, which occurred shortly before 5.30pm this evening in Clieveragh Park housing estate in Listowel.

Gardaí confirmed that they are also on the scene and that one male has been taken from the scene to University Hospital Cork to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The fire has caused serious damage to the premises,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Two units from the Listowel Fire Service are being assisted by one unit from Ballybunion Fire Service.

A call was made regarding the fire at 5.27pm. The three units are still on the scene.

Foul play is not understood to be suspected at this time.

More information to follow.

