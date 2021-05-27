A quacking rescue: Tipp gardaí help return 13 ducklings to the wild

Gardaí in Tipperary made a wild rescue as they returned a duck and her 13 ducklings to their natural habitat
A quacking rescue: Tipp gardaí help return 13 ducklings to the wild

Gardaí rescued a duck and her 13 ducklings in Thurles recently. Picture: Gardaí/Twitter

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 14:16

Gardaí in Tipperary made a quacking rescue as they returned a duck and her 13 ducklings back to the wild.

Members of the force in Thurles were alerted to a major traffic obstruction on the Slievenamon Road, with the ducks being the cause.

With the assistance of the public, gardaí located the duck family and rescued them from the traffic.

They then safely returned them to their natural habitat.

Members of the public were quick to praise the gardaí for their “kind” and “superb” rescue.

Read More

DIY Dentistry: Dentists warn of worrying TikTok teeth filing trend

More in this section

County Board agrees to €300k demand for lighting upgrade around Páirc Uí Chaoimh County Board agrees to €300k demand for lighting upgrade around Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Garda stock Three injured following two-vehicle collision in Cork
Flooding St Munchins Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick €26m flood relief scheme gets go ahead in Limerick city
River Barrow rescue

Car found in Cork linked to person missing for nearly 20 years

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 16
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices