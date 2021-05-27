A quacking rescue: Tipp gardaí help return 13 ducklings to the wild

Gardaí in Tipperary made a quacking rescue as they returned a duck and her 13 ducklings back to the wild.
Members of the force in Thurles were alerted to a major traffic obstruction on the Slievenamon Road, with the ducks being the cause.
With the assistance of the public, gardaí located the duck family and rescued them from the traffic.
They then safely returned them to their natural habitat.
Gardaí in Thurles were alerted to a major traffic obstruction on the Slievenamon Road. Upon arrival a Duck with 13 Ducklings were located with the help of the public. Gardaí removed the ducks and safely returned them to their natural habitat.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 27, 2021
Members of the public were quick to praise the gardaí for their “kind” and “superb” rescue.