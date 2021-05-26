€26m flood relief scheme gets go ahead in Limerick city

Planning has been granted for a €26m flood relief scheme for the King’s Island area of Limerick city.

An Bórd Pleanála gave the green light today for the scheme which has been designed to provide protection to 450 residential and 23 commercial properties.

It forms part of the overall flood relief scheme proposed for Limerick city and its environs.

It is estimated that construction will start in the first quarter of 2022 and will take approximately two years to complete.

OPW Minister, Patrick O’Donovan, has welcomed the news.

He said a lot of work has gone into developing the scheme in an area with both environmental and archaeological sensitivities.

“I also understand that in addition to the much-needed flood relief scheme there will also be important amenities provided for the community through significant public realm works,” he said.

“The work of both Limerick City and County Council and OPW staff along with the consultants should be commended for their efforts in getting the scheme to this point.

"I look forward now to the appointment of a contractor and the commencement of works early next year.”

Following severe flooding in Limerick city in February 2014, Mr O'Donovan said the OPW made a commitment to Limerick city and county council to fund both temporary and permanent flood defence works at King’s Island.

The OPW provided funding to the local authority for the construction of sheet piling behind an embankment, which was completed in 2014, and for advance works on Verdant Place, including the repointing of the existing stone wall and the construction of a reinforced concrete wall to the rear, which was completed in 2017.

In 2015, ARUP and JBA consultants were appointed to develop a permanent flood relief scheme for King’s Island and the project was submitted to An Bord Pleanála in December 2019.

The local authority plans to fund the public realm elements of the scheme, which will cost just over €1.6m.