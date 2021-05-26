McCauley's to open six Covid vaccine centres including three in Cork

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy have announced that six of its locations across Ireland will act as Covid-19 vaccination centres, including three of their Cork locations.
The centres, chosen by the Health Service Executive (HSE) to join the national mass vaccination programme, will have a capacity to administer up to 200 jabs daily.
The centres include:
- Douglas Shopping Centre, Cork
- Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork
- Fermoy Medical Hall, Cork
- Redmond Square, Wexford
- Court Street, Enniscorthy, Wexford
- Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow
The HSE has selected several community pharmacies across the country to support the national vaccination roll-out.
Commenting, Shane O’Neill, Superintendent Pharmacist of McCauley said the company is "delighted to play our part" in the vaccination programme.
They hope that the programme will begin next month, with the HSE exploring the possibility of using the Pfizer vaccine.
McCauley says it is fully prepared to provide the service "for all vaccine types" and a pre-registration facility will be available to the public on its website.