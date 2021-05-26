Cork charity in appeal for laptops for direct provision residents

A Cork-based charity is encouraging the public to “go the distance” to provide laptops for residents of direct provision centres.

The Windows 4 Opportunity (W4O) project, founded by Recruit Refugees Ireland, is an umbrella campaign featuring a number of charities and organisations with the common goal of improving access to education and work for those living in Direct Provision through the provision of laptops.

Kerry McCarthy, Head of Operations at Recruit Refugees Ireland, said the project first began a year ago, but since the onset of the pandemic demand has grown “astronomically.”

“Because education all moved online, anyone who was attending a college or school lost access if they didn't have a laptop or access to the internet.

A happy resident in Knockalisheen Direct Provision Centre in Co. Clare with a new laptop he received from the Windows4Opportunity project

“A lot of emails we got were from people whose studies had been disrupted for that reason,” she said.

Roos Demol, CEO of Recruit Refugees Ireland, said some students attempted to keep up with classes and assignments via their smartphones.

“You can imagine how difficult that is,” she said.

“And there are some we have given smartphones because they only had an old Nokia.”

Ms Demol said in some centres there is difficulty in “even accessing the internet.”

1000 thank yous to #Tech2Students @AccessTCD @NUIGAccess for donating 10 laptops to #Windows4Opportunity for people living in #DirectProvision! That's 10 people with renewed access to education/employment!

You can register for our #38kmForW4O challenge at https://t.co/P87HPq1oyg pic.twitter.com/4QUHYCeMvN — Recruit Refugees Ireland (@IrelandRefugees) May 24, 2021

“We're thinking we need to get some dongles for people to get access to the internet also,” she said.

The charity has already provided over 140 laptops to those living in direct provision centres across the country, but there are still some 600 people on a waiting list.

“Clearly, there's a big need for it,” Ms Demol said.

To help meet that demand, the charity is encouraging the public to take part in a 38km challenge this June, which you can walk, jog, run, skip or rollerblade.

Participants can set up their own fundraising platform such as GoFundMe and accept donations throughout the month as they progress towards the 38km goal and transfer the funds to the project’s own GoFundMe once the challenge is completed.

38km has been selected as the distance for the fundraiser because there are 38 direct provision centres in Ireland and adults living in direct provision receive just €38.80 per week.

Deborah O with a laptop she received from the Windows 4 Opportunity project

“Unfortunately these people are not able to buy a laptop [with just €38.80 per week],” Ms Demol said.

In addition to raising funds, people are also encouraged to gift suitable laptops.

Gifted laptops should have a one year warranty, be Windows 10, have an in built or external camera and microphone, and have a minimum 4GB RAM.