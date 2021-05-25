Health officials 'hopeful' of getting Limerick's 'worrying' Covid situation under control

Health officials in the Midwest are hopeful they can bring a “worrying” situation in Limerick under control, as 300 Covid-19 cases have been reported since May 16.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West confirmed that, following a sudden increase over the past two weeks, there have been 361 Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region from Sunday, May 16 to Monday, May 24.

Of these 300 were in Limerick, 45 in Clare, and 16 in North Tipperary.

“While the current situation in Limerick is worrying, we are hopeful that we can bring this under control quickly, as we have done in previous communities where there has been a high incidence of Covid-19,” said Dr Marie Casey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine.

One trend noted by the Department is an increase in younger people in the region who are requiring treatment in hospital.

“While we are seeing significantly fewer cases among the older and vaccinated populations, we are seeing an increase in young people, including parents of young families, being admitted to University Hospital Limerick with Covid-19,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The Department has found that the recent increase in cases is largely associated with high-risk social activity across all age groups.

This includes house parties, organised indoor gatherings, social gatherings among students, gatherings among families and extended families, multi-household clusters, onward transmission from large social gatherings onto workplaces, and onward transmission from social activity surrounding Eid celebrations.

People in Limerick are being urged to avail of a free walk-in and drive-through testing clinic at St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street which opens this Wednesday morning for five days, with no appointment needed.

The four-bay facility will operate from 11am to 7pm, from Wednesday, May 26, and Sunday, May 30, inclusive.

The Department also called on people in the region to reconsider any planned social activities this weekend.

Dr Casey urged people to be more vigilant over the coming days and weeks, as the weather gets better.

“Under the current guidelines, a maximum of three households, or six people from any number of households, are allowed to visit back gardens.

If you are meeting outdoors, make efforts to distance, as being outside on its own is not enough protection.

"We know that there could be a tendency to go indoors, but we urge everyone to remain outdoors for this kind of social activity,” Dr Casey said.

“The vast majority of our new cases is as a result of indoor transmission linked to social activity,” she added.

According to Dr Casey, the testing centres at St Joseph's Health Campus and Ballysimon Road, will help determine the extent of the Covid-19 situation in Limerick, and prevent a potentially large community outbreak in the region.

“However, to achieve that, we will need the public to redouble their efforts in adhering to the Public Health guidelines, and for all confirmed cases and close contacts to follow the Public Health advice they have been given," she concluded.