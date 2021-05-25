Fundraiser for Cork basketball player tops €100,000 after 'tragic accident'

A GoFundMe for a young Cork basketball player who was in a tragic accident has raised more than €100,000.

Adam Drummond, 22, was involved in a “tragic accident” which has left him “with a long and tough road ahead”.

The fundraiser originally had a target of €2,000 but that was since increased and it has now raised more than €103,000.

Becca O’Gorman, who is a close friend of Adam’s sister, set up the fundraiser and said every cent would go to the Neptune player.

She said the accident which occurred last Thursday has left Adam, who is in hospital in Dublin, with long term injuries.

Ms O’Gorman said that she never thought that amount of money could be raised.

“I didn’t want to gain anything for myself, it was all for his family. To help his mom and dad and himself [Adam].”

She said that it has been great that people have been donating what they had and that the money would be used to offer Adam supports as he recovers.

She added that his parents had got onto her to thank her for helping.

“His mom was onto me over the weekend and she was telling me thanks very much,” said Ms O’Gorman.

“She didn’t expect it to raise as much as is after being raised.”

Neptune BC, where Adam is a member, have offered their support as well.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam Drummond and his family at this tough time.

"The Neptune family will be here to help in anyway we can in his recovery and I have no doubt the Cork and Irish Basketball community and family will do the same,” said a post of Facebook.

Basketball Ireland has also supported the fundraiser after sharing the link and asking people to donate what they can.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.