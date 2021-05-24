'Very stark' report shows Cork not getting fair share of Government funding 

A “very stark” report showing Cork County Council is not getting its fair share of Government funding is to be given to the Taoiseach, the two Cork-based ministers, and secretary generals of government departments.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the report highlights the need for Government funding to be distributed on a more equitable basis, especially considering the county's size and population.

Niall Healy, the council's director of services, who commissioned the study, said they got it done because they had concerns they were being disadvantaged.

'Unfairly treated'

“It demonstrates that Cork county has been unfairly treated. There has to be a more fair and equitable way of delivering funding,” he said.

The report was debated at length by councillors on Monday, with the majority saying it confirmed suspicions they had harboured for several years.

They decided they will seek a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath.

The council will also send a hard copy of the report to all Oireachtas members in Cork and senior civil servants in Government departments from which it receives funding.

“The report confirms what we all thought, that there isn't a fair distribution of national funds. We should do everything possible to get a fair stab at all funding in the future,” Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea said.

“We have the proper research and we must follow it up comprehensively,” Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy said: “The population of Co Cork is being badly treated by central Government. We need to push this big time. We're trying to play catch-up on our roads.”

Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan said no legislative change is required to increase funding to the county.

It's down to political will. We've a Taoiseach and two senior ministers. We should bring them into County Hall when Covid allows and speak to them about this.”

Independent councillor Danny Collins described the report as “very stark” and said another example was the paltry €400,000 they got this year for upgrading piers and harbours.

'Peanuts'

“That's peanuts for the longest coastline of any county in the country,” he said.

“There are some roads in West Cork that are not 52 years behind, they're 102 years behind,” Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said.

“Our TDs and ministers must get off their butts and address this,” Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said.

Mr Healy said the council would work on an action plan to address the issues and might liaise with other local authorities that feel they aren't getting their fair share either.