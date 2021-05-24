Gardaí appeal to car enthusiasts to avoid large 'meet ups'

Gardaí are appealing to car enthusiasts in Cork and Galway to avoid large 'meet-ups' as a number of such events in recent events have sparked public health concerns.

On Sunday, May 16 gardaí were alerted over a possible breach of public health guidelines when a large number of cars met up at Kennedy Quay in the city. Gardaí at Anglesea Street said they were able to break up the rally "without incident."

However, similar gatherings have continued to grow in popularity around the country, particularly in Galway as 'Salthill Sundays' trended on Twitter.

Locals in the area expressed their frustration with the car event that has apparently taken place for the past three weeks.

Gardaí in Galway and Salthill say "a policing plan" was in place this past Sunday, arising from the organised car meet.

The Road Traffic Act was utilised where appropriate, according to gardaí, and are appealing to the public to adhere to public health regulations and to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings.

For local residents in Salthill, noise and air pollution are among the main concerns, as well as blocking pathways for pedestrians and traffic congestion.

I've seen Salthill in some states but it has never been as unbearable as it has the past 3 Sundays. How is this allowed!? Noise pollution, air pollution. Complete inconvenience to everyone — maggie (@maggiecrowley_) May 23, 2021

Absolutely sick of this! Car meet-ups in #Salthill every Sunday blocking up the roads for residents & visitors alike, revving their engines for 4 hours+. So loud. Motto of organisers is "Let’s get salthill wedged every Sunday for the summer lads #salthillsundays" Ticketed event! pic.twitter.com/BgrcOi8dP5 — PictureDiaryGalway (@PicDiaryGalway) May 23, 2021

Cyclists have also argued the meet-ups are completely unsafe for cyclists in the area.

Revving. Roaring.

Vulgar, sexist abuse shouted at women

Men urinating on streets

Toxic, stinking fumes

And congestion

S T R E S S



All we want is a cycleway for families: calm, quiet, cheerful bike bells, buckets & icecreams



Make Salthill trend for a better reason #iBikeSalthill https://t.co/k194JdQ7Zw — Galway Cycling Campaign (@GalwayCycling) May 23, 2021

Here is a child trying to cycle in Salthill yesterday, with parents stepping out on the road trying to safely guide the child alongside revving cars. No guarantee of safety, even on footpaths. How will this family feel about coming to #Salthill on a Sunday again? @villagesalthill pic.twitter.com/S8WlTVMRmT — Better Galway (@BetterGalway) May 24, 2021

Local councillor, Clodagh Higgins, has called the car meet-up "unacceptable" and damaging to businesses in the area.

"These Salthill Sunday's cannot continue.

"Our village is not a suitable venue for these meet-ups," she said.

What's happening in #Salthill today is simply unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/fmUIDHvg24 — Cllr Clodagh Higgins (@CloHiggins) May 23, 2021

'Salthill Sunday' released a statement expressing their disappointment in those who took part in the event and did not respect the locals, calling it "stupid messing."

"We're here trying to get a better name for the car scene community, not a worse one and we're not trying to get a bad name for ourselves.

"We want everyone to enjoy the day out with like-minded people that enjoy cars but there's always going to be a few that want to show off to their friends but ye are the ones that the gardaí get called in and gets shut down.

"Have respect for the local community and for the general public.

"We don't want to involve the gardaí in this but if it keeps it under control with not stupid messing then we will," it read.