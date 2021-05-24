Youghal becomes the latest town to join the Spoonville craze

Youghal’s newest ‘community group’ has taken up residence in the serene surrounds of the town’s Millennium Gardens, as a family craze that has swept Britain and Australia particularly, arrives in Ireland.

Spoonville began in the town of Winnersh near Reading last year, when teaching assistant and mum Karen Vass urged families to make wooden spoon characters for planting in local green areas to alleviate the lockdown gloom.

The trend spread spectacularly, with Spoonville settlements quickly accumulating across the UK.

Australia then caught the bug, as did New Zealand, the US and, most recently, Egypt.

A dedicated website, www.SpoonvilleInternational.com, has over 300 Spoonvilles listed — including Youghal.

Amanda Hogan, a Youghal textile artist and Karen’s sister, brought the idea to Youghal through her Sew Happy sewing business.

Impressed by Amanda’s vision of promoting cross-community togetherness through Spoonville, creative woodwork and artists’ hub Benchspace Cork came on board.

Jamie Creswell with his spoony he made to alleviate the lockdown gloom.

Benchspace acquired 600 Spoonville packs from Sew Happy, funded by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland through the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ initiative. The packs comprise a spoon, fabric, googly eyes etc.

Benchspace donated 40 packs to the Youghal Community Health Support and Family Centre, where community health worker Niamh Herbert contacted families associated with the centre.

“The packs were snapped up within hours,” she says. “In one case, two grandparents and their six grandchildren got together to make spoonies.”

Amanda is keen to stress that families can easily make their own spoonies from household materials.

“The spoons are ideally, but not necessarily, wooden and can be ‘personalised’ with hair, clothing, facial features etc, though paper or card is best avoided as it’s vulnerable to rain.”

Any fears of the spoonies facing homelessness were erased when the Youghal Community Gardens team generously provided a space for the new residents in the Millennium Gardens, on the eastern side of town.

“Hopefully the ‘community’ will grow as people participate,” says Amanda.

“Spoonies don’t have to socially distance, so can be planted close to their friends,” she smiles.

Despite heavy rain hindering the inaugural Spoonville ‘planting’, an increasing array of colourful, smiling, uplifting faces are greeting visitors to the park — and they obviously have no intention of stirring!

See: www.Facebook.com/SpoonvilleYoughal