Man arrested following €70k cannabis seizure in Cork

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 09:20
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Cork.

As part of an ongoing investigation, gardaí searched a house on Shandon Street at around 8.30pm on Sunday, May 23.

During the search, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street seized around €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb which will be sent forward for forensic analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

