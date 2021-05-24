Man arrested following €70k cannabis seizure in Cork

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Cork.
As part of an ongoing investigation, gardaí searched a house on Shandon Street at around 8.30pm on Sunday, May 23.
During the search, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street seized around €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb which will be sent forward for forensic analysis.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.