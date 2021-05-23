Man arrested after €34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs worth around €34,000 was seized in Cork.
Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a house in Carrigaline at around 2.45pm on Saturday.
During the course of the search, suspected cocaine (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €34,000 was seized.
Gardaí said that other drug paraphernalia was also seized.
One man was arrested during the search and was taken to Togher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The man remains in garda custody.
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.