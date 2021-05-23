Man arrested after €34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

Gardaí said that other drug paraphernalia was also seized
Man arrested after €34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

Picture: Gardaí

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 09:43

A man has been arrested after suspected drugs worth around €34,000 was seized in Cork.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant at a house in Carrigaline at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

During the course of the search, suspected cocaine (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €34,000 was seized.

Gardaí said that other drug paraphernalia was also seized.

One man was arrested during the search and was taken to Togher Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man remains in garda custody.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 It is "too early" to consider local lockdowns for Limerick following Covid spike
Chef Ross Lewis to stand aside at Michelin starred Chapter One restaurant Chef Ross Lewis to stand aside at Michelin starred Chapter One restaurant
Pressure mounts for Skellig Michael to reopen for visitors  Pressure mounts for Skellig Michael to reopen for visitors 
Man arrested after €34,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

Meet Cork baby Zara, born on 21st day of 21st week of 21st year of 21st century...at 21.21 hours

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices