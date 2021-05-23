Cork dads use software skills in climate crisis fight

Becoming fathers focused the mind for two Cork men in how they could play their part in the climate crisis — they could convince similar minds to play their part not just for themselves, but their children.

Adam Hynes, originally from Buttevant in north Cork and now living in The Netherlands; and John Kelleher, from the Model Farm Road, launched a website as a simple way for anyone to get involved individually in combating climate change.

The men said they were both very concerned about the issue, but like a lot of people, they didn't know where to start.

They set up Offsetter.io as a way for what they call "a simple and intuitive way for individuals and businesses to calculate, offset and reduce their carbon footprint".

Carbon offsetting

Carbon offsetting is described as an action or activity, such as the planting of trees, that compensates for the emission of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases to the atmosphere somewhere else.

In other words, Offsetter.io allows people to calculate how their own carbon footprint, and then offset that by donating to a so-called "Gold Standard" project, such as reforestation in Nicaragua, cleaner stoves in Rwanda, or renewable energy projects in Brazil.

Such projects are approved by the Gold Standard Foundation, a non-profit foundation based in Geneva, Switzerland, that is open to non-government and community organisations, especially those aimed at sustainable development and climate and energy.

The efficacy of carbon offsetting has been the source of much debate among environmentalists and scientists, with corporations accused of 'greenwashing', or paying lip service, to climate change by not tackling their own immediate surroundings.

Monthly carbon footprint

However, Mr Hynes and Mr Kelleher said their website allows each individual or business on the platform to keep track of their monthly carbon footprint.

They can quickly see if and how their actions are helping to reduce their carbon footprint, as well as offsetting it accordingly.

The friends met while studying software development in Cork Institute of Technology, now Munster Technological University, and build software products across the world.

Mr Kelleher said they felt that they could use their skills to help others take action when it came to the climate crisis.

Six countries signed up

Since launching towards the end of last month, they have already had signups from six countries, with more than 20 tonnes of carbon offset.

The two men said that this 20 tonnes was the equivalent of not driving more than four cars for a year, or growing 14 football pitches of forest for one year.

The Nicaforest High Impact Reforestation Program in Nicaragua, the Ceará Renewable Energy Project in Brazil, and Cleaner Cook Stoves in Rwanda, are among the Gold Standard projects that have seen investment from Offsetter.io members.

Mr Kelleher said: "We're not environmental engineers or climate scientists. We're not going to invent the next biodegradable plastic, clean fuel, or electric airplane. So we looked at what skills we do have, and how they could make a difference."