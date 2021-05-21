Class act: Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh returns to Millstreet

Former Eurovision winner Niamh Kavanagh rocked Millstreet again on Friday as she recorded a song with students to help the town mark the end of lockdown.

The singer, who will be forever known for her powerhouse performance of 'In Your Eyes' at the town's Green Glens Arena in Cork in 1993, spent the day at Millstreet Community School recording a special version of Elton John’s anthem ‘I’m Still Standing’ with a small group of its transition year students.

Sneak preview of I’m Still Standing! pic.twitter.com/FclUX0q2Gt — Millstreet Community School (@MillstreetCS) May 21, 2021

School principal Pól Ó Síodhcháin said she gave an incredible performance.

“She was just amazing and so generous with her time,” he said.

“The place was just buzzing afterwards. It was just so full of energy and vitality, which meant so much after the year we’ve all had. I haven’t felt the place so energised in 15-months.

“We are mindful that members of our school and local community have lost loved ones due to Covid while others have had to say their goodbyes in a manner that is far from our usual way of doing so. Our school motto is Clara Dies Expectat, the Latin for Bright Days Ahead.

Niamh Kavanagh with Pól Ó Síodhcháin, principal. and deputy principal Frances Moynihan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"For them, we hope this song will be a reminder that brighter days are ahead.

“We will release the song online for our local community in Millstreet as a tribute to their efforts and support of all of us in the school and of each other over the last 15 months.”

Mr Ó Síodhcháin said it was initially planned to record the song with Ms Kavanagh online, via Zoom. But when public health restrictions eased in recent weeks, she said she’d be happy to travel to Millstreet to record in person.

She arrived in the town on Friday where she met Sean Radley, the curator of Millstreet Museum, who in 1993 took the contest's music stars on a tour of the town a few days before the event itself.

The pair shared Eurovision memories before Ms Kavanagh recorded the track in a marquee outdoors on the school campus, observing social distancing and all the relevant public health guidelines, with a group of 18 transition year students on vocals, four student musicians, Cathy Byrnes on flute, Claire Lyons on violin, Tomás Cronin on electric piano and Katie O’Sullivan on concertina, supported by Mr Ó Síodhcháin on keyboards and teacher Kevin O’Neill on the button accordion.

Later, she gave an inspirational talk to the Leaving Cert students. Her message was simple: the Leaving Cert doesn’t define who you are.

The song and music video should be ready for release over the coming days.

Ms Kavanagh’s 1993 Eurovision win was the second of Ireland’s famous three in a row, sandwiched between Linda Martin’s 1992 winner, Why Me, in Malmo, and Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan’s Rock n’Roll Kids in Dublin.