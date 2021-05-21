University of Limerick students hit out at lack of refunds for cancelled international trip

Students at the University of Limerick have hit out at the college for not issuing refunds for an international trip which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 100 students at the Kemmy Business School (KBS) are out of pocket and have requested a refund of up to €1,690, which was included in the cost of their postgraduate fees for the 2020 academic year as a mandatory workshop which was described as an "integral part of the programme".

For some courses, the trip was replaced with an alternative module which students were required to complete online over the course of several days.

In a letter sent to the university president, the faculty dean and the course director, the students acknowledged the rationale of not travelling during a pandemic but said they did not agree with having to "pay for an element of the course that was not provided”.

Rania Shadeed, Vice President and Student Voice Representative of the University of Limerick Postgraduate Students’ Union (ULPSU), said students “have exhausted all internal avenues to express their student voice” and are aiming “to engage with the university to find an equitable resolution”.

“To be clear, these online alternatives do not replicate the advertised workshop from a financial and experiential perspective, therefore, students have sought a reimbursement of the cost difference between the two,” Ms Shadeed said.

“Since October 2020, every conceivable effort was made by students and the PSU to engage the university to demonstrate their disappointment at the arrangements and seek an equitable agreement that reflects the opportunity cost and the financial outlay from students.

“This included repeated communications with administrative departments, class petitions and a detailed report that documented student grievances from a logical, legal and consumer rights perspective."

One student who was due to go to Luxembourg as a part of his course feels let down by the university and is disappointed by their efforts to resolve the issue.

The student said he requested a breakdown of the fees associated with the international trip and the cost of the replacement online module.

He said the university has not issued this information.

In response to the students’ campaign, Prof. Finbarr Murphy, the interim executive dean in the KBS, said the changes enforced by the pandemic have had a "significant impact on the costs and benefits of higher and adult education".

“It changes the nature of a university’s costs, reducing operational expenditure on utilities and services, but increasing the cost of IT services, staff training in new technologies and the provision of additional counselling and support services for students,” he said.

He also said the cost comparison between the international trip and virtual workshop or other alternatives “cannot be distinguished” and says the cost of the workshop was “significant".

"The time and effort put into the delivery of that workshop was equivalent or greater to the organisational effort for an international trip," Prof. Murphy said, adding he remains “enormously sympathetic” to the students' situation but feels confident the virtual workshop achieved the learning outcomes as per the mandate from Higher Education Authority (HEA) and audited by Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI).

The students have told the Interim Dean at KBS they do not accept these costs nor think they should be “footed by the students of one academic year”.