Limerick City covers all the bases with plans to beef up outdoor dining

Outdoor diners in Limerick can enjoy their al-fresco refreshments no matter the weather as Limerick’s Cruises Street is expected to install a canopy over the area as part of a multi-million plan to develop the city centre.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed €2.65m has been allocated to install a covering on the busy city street in order to improve outdoor dining facilities for businesses in the area.

The local authority has received a total of €6.3m under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund for a ‘citizen collaboration project.’ The funding will also be used to help facilitate public events in the locality such as the installation of street furniture.

This comes as a number of new dining hubs are to appear around the Treaty city.

Limerick City and County Council has revealed eight streets and laneways will be revamped as temporary dining spots to “help maximise the amount of space to allow people to dine and socialise safely given the prevailing guidelines.”

In addition, the council has unveiled the agreed locations of the build-outs in the city and county. Up to 19 build-outs will be supported by the council, of which 13 have been approved so far.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Councillor Michael Collins, welcomed the proposals of street closures and emphasised the importance to “try new things” to support businesses as they set to reopen.

“The buildouts will help to create a positive and welcoming atmosphere in Limerick as we aim to attract more people here. What is hugely positive about the whole initiative is the renewed and strengthening collaboration between the Council and the business community,” he said.

A €4,000 grant per restaurant or gastro-pub has already been offered by the Government to support "an outdoor summer" for businesses.

This scheme is to fund the provision of outdoor seating, tables, windbreakers, heaters and other accessories.

Other councils around Munster are looking at options to enhance outdoor dining experiences and aid businesses in the region as they prepare to open to the public in the coming weeks.

In Cork, work has already begun in the city centre to pedestrianise 17 streets, and the council has also waived all fees in relation to Street Furniture Licences for 2021 required for outdoor dining on paths and public streets.

The prospect of a ‘weather roof’ is also being examined in the county to act as a rain guard and increase outdoor dining capacity, and would potentially cover the length of Princes Street.