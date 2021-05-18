38 new social housing units to be built in Limerick

The Peter McVerry Trust has announced that it will deliver 38 new social housing units in Limerick.

The project will see the creation of 22 two-bed and 16 three-bed homes that will be factory-built and assembled on-site in the Moyross and Southill areas.

The charity said that the people who get the houses will be coming from the local authority housing list.

The homes are being delivered with the support of Limerick City and County Council with funding by the Department of Housing under Rebuilding Ireland.

Work is set to commence this month and will be completed by December 2021.

Pat Doyle, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, said the project is a “hugely important” one.

“The 38 homes that we are building here, are very much in keeping with our specialisation as an organisation as most of the homes we deliver are linked to urban regeneration.

“This project could not have happened without the support of Limerick City and County Council, and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.”

Mr Doyle added that the new tenants will receive ongoing supports from the charity’s local Housing with Supports team based in Limerick.

“All the people housed in these new homes will be coming from the local authority housing list and become tenants of Peter McVerry Trust.”

The council said that the homes will be high quality and energy efficient for the householder and will fill out certain sites “thereby knitting together existing housing in both areas”.

The project has been praised by the CEO of Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council, who paid tribute to the charity and department officials in delivering it.

“The key innovation here comes from the fact that the delivery of housing is being directly linked with the creation of employment opportunities in Limerick - this is a real win-win for all concerned,” said Dr Pat Daly.

Aoife Duke, Director of Housing Development at the council added: “The company delivering the homes are based in the Galvone Industrial Estate, Southill.

"Under the social clause attached to the contract, the company are providing employment opportunities for people who have also engaged in pre-employment training also being supported through the Regeneration programme.”