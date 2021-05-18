Debenhams workers in Limerick lie on ground in bid to stop removal of stock 

Former Debenhams workers in Limerick held a demonstration last night, in an effort to stop liquidators from removing stock.

Attempts were made to remove stock from the O’Connell Street store last night, which protestors blocked.

Stock remains in the Limerick and Cork stores, which former employees see as their last bargaining chip in their fight to get 'just redundancy settlements'.

Video on social media showed people lying on the road in an attempt to prevent the stock from being removed.

It has been reported that staff blocked a delivery gate on Honan's Quay.

Upwards of 50 gardaí attended the scene, according to reports. They have been contacted for comment.

Speaking to Limerick’s Live 95, local councillor Joe Leddin claimed that what was happening was "appalling".

He said Debenhams has treated staff despicably.

Cork TD Mick Barry said that he would be raising the issue in the Dáiltoday.

"More than 100 ex-Debenhams workers and their supporters blocked the removal of disputed stock from the Limerick store last night despite the mobilisation of more than 70 Gardai," he said on social media.

"This issue of huge Garda mobilisations for strikebreaking purposes will be raised in the Dáil today."

James Tuohy of the Socialist Party said that the Debenhams workers "have been an inspiration."

Last week, ex-Debenhams staff in Waterford were removed from their blockade of the company's store overnight after a four-hour standoff.

On Saturday, the final Debenhams stores left open shut for the final time.

Debenhams, which employed more than 20,000 people before the pandemic, sold its brand and website to online giant Boohoo for £55m (€63.9m) in January but confirmed its bricks and mortar business would close for good.

The struggle former Debenhams staff has faced inspired Mr Barry to bring the Companies (Protection of Employees’ Rights in Liquidations) Bill 2021, dubbed the Debenhams Bill, to the Dáil.

The legislation would make workers preferential creditors in a liquidation so they would be paid what they were owed as a priority.

The Government voted to defer the bill until next year.