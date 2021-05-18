Man charged in relation to three burglaries in Limerick

A man has been charged in relation to three alleged burglary incidents in Limerick.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in Limerick City on Monday.

On May 16, Gardaí in Mayorstone Park received a report that a burglary had occurred at a shop on Old Cratloe Road just a few hours earlier.

It is alleged that a man had attempted to gain entry through the roof and fell through onto the shop floor.

He proceeded to remove a quantity of stock and then left the scene.

The scene was attended by local Detective Gardaí and the Scenes of Crime Unit and following an investigation, the man was arrested yesterday.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.

Gardaí said that the man is also charged in connection with an alleged burglary at a house on Glenmore Road on May 9, and an alleged attempted burglary at the same shop on Old Cratloe Road, also on May 9.