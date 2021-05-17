Fire crews prevent potential blaze at Cork's Mercy hospital

A shower curtain had caught alight, and crews were quickly able to put it out.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the Mercy Hospital.

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 21:37
Pádraig Hoare

Crews from Cork’s fire service managed to avert a crisis when they stopped a potential blaze at one of Cork’s busiest hospitals.

Fresh from the fallout from one of the worst cybersecurity crisis in the history of the State, weary staff and patients at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) Cork could have been forgiven for wondering if things were about to get a whole lot worse on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called just after 8.30pm due to reports of a burgeoning fire, with three units dispatched from headquarters on Anglesea Street, and in a sign that they were taking no chances, another unit joined from Ballyvolane.

Thankfully, the source of the fire was quickly isolated. 

A shower curtain had caught alight, and crews were quickly able to put it out.

Nobody was injured in the incident, a spokesperson for the fire service in Munster confirmed, while precautionary measures were taken to ventilate affected areas.

Crews were stood down once the situation was under control.

